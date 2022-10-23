Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Hasbro Trading Up 2.2 %

HAS opened at $65.49 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

