Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Coterra Energy worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $29.67 on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

