Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 373.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 79.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 70.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $350.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

