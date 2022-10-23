Xponance Inc. Buys 4,333 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,267 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy
Best Buy Price Performance
Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Best Buy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.
Best Buy Company Profile
Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.
