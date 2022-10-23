Xponance Inc. Buys 4,333 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,267 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

