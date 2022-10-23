Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,245 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

