Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,760,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,174.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,236.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.