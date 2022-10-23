US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,664 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,986 shares of the airline’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $92,502,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.