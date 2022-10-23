Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.42 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

