Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,151 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.95.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.95 and a 200-day moving average of $242.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

