Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 569 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in American Water Works by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AWK opened at $132.76 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.