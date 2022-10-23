Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC opened at $522.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $525.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.