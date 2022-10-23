Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,679 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

