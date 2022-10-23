Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.5 %

OXY opened at $71.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,383,262.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.06.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

