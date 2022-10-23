Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,552 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 232.7% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.