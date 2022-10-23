KRS Capital Management LLC Has $535,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

