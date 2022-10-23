Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 7,516 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 576,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average of $140.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

