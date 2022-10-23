Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,277 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,883,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 33.2% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 90,134 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Insider Activity

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.