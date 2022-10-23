The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE DIS opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.