Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,512,000 after buying an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,885,000 after acquiring an additional 645,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

