Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,273 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,704 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,320,000 after acquiring an additional 403,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

