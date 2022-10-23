Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 438,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,941,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,379,000 after acquiring an additional 366,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 174.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

