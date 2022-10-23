Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after purchasing an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $56,827,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $315.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.30. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

