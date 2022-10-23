Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

