Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

