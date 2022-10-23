Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

