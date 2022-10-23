Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

