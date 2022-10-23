Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PPL by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PPL by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,251,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after acquiring an additional 326,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

