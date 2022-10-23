Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,895 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

