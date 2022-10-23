Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 53 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Insulet were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 80.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Insulet by 190.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Insulet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $227.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.39. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 454.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.07.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

