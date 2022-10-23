Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,939 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.14. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

