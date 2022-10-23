Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,816,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,592,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 17.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 5.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

