Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 51.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Insider Activity

Xylem Price Performance

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.