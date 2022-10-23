International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 159.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 351.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

