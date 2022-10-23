Jennison Associates LLC Has $13.60 Million Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 441,654 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after buying an additional 138,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,842 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,672,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 88,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,410,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 127,186 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ENLC opened at $11.06 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.