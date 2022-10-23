Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $16,185,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $64.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.