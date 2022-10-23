Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

