KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,515 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $46.34 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

