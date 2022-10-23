Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after buying an additional 217,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after buying an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,309,000 after buying an additional 252,241 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $142.28 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

