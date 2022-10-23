Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 129.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.07.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.