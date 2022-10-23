ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 345,513 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 44,484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 34,418 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,030.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.