APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 23.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in APA by 283.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

APA Stock Up 4.0 %

APA stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.