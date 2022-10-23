Jennison Associates LLC Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1,719.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 232,019 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,788,000 after buying an additional 1,450,370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,137,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $453,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. StockNews.com began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

