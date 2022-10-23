Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.54.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

