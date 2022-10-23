Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $324.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.48. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

