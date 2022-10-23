Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

NYSE ADM opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

