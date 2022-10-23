Jennison Associates LLC Has $12.44 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Repligen worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 1,936.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Repligen by 856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Repligen by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 68,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average is $185.87. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $306.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Repligen’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,528. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.40.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.