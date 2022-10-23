7,961 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

GSK Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $31.87 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.01%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

