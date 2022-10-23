Jennison Associates LLC Has $16.44 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Service Co. International worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

SCI opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

