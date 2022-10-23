Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 9,395 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after buying an additional 473,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,500,064,000 after buying an additional 229,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 93.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 437,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after buying an additional 211,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $92.17.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

