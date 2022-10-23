Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 412.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

